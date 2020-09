Khudobin posted a 25-save shutout in a 1-0 win over the Golden Knights in Sunday's Game 1.

The shutout was Khudobin's first of his postseason career, and he can thank John Klingberg for providing the lone goal in the game. Entering Sunday, Khudobin had a 2.94 GAA, a .909 save percentage and an 8-5 record in the playoffs. He's off to a fantastic start to the series and should be back between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 2.