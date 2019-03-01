Stars' Anton Khudobin: Earns overtime win
Khudobin yielded three goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Kings on Thursday.
With Ben Bishop still easing back into action, Khudobin did enough to take the victory in this game. Khudobin's record improved to 13-13-3, with a 2.59 GAA and a .922 save percentage. The Stars next travel to St. Louis for a Saturday meeting with a Blues team that averages 2.9 goals per game, which ranks 19th in the league.
