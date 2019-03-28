Khudobin stopped 15 of 16 shots in 26:30 during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Flames.

Khudobin was pressed into action with 6:38 remaining in the second period due to a lower-body injury to starter Ben Bishop. Khudobin's record improved to 14-16-4 with a 2.53 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Should Bishop's injury cost him any time, Khudobin would be in line for the starts, beginning with Thursday's contest in Edmonton.