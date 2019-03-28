Stars' Anton Khudobin: Earns win in relief
Khudobin stopped 15 of 16 shots in 26:30 during Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Flames.
Khudobin was pressed into action with 6:38 remaining in the second period due to a lower-body injury to starter Ben Bishop. Khudobin's record improved to 14-16-4 with a 2.53 GAA and a .924 save percentage. Should Bishop's injury cost him any time, Khudobin would be in line for the starts, beginning with Thursday's contest in Edmonton.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...