Play

Khudobin made 37 saves in a 4-1 win over the Predators on Saturday.

It was a sweet bounce back after his last start on Dec. 3 where he allowed five goals to the Jets. Khudobin is an elite back-up. In his last eight starts (dating back to Oct. 21), he has gone 5-2-1 and delivered single-game save percentages of .941 or better six times. Yes, you read that right. It's hard to go wrong with Khudobin when he's in the blue paint.

More News
Our Latest Stories