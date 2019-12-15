Stars' Anton Khudobin: Elite ways continue
Khudobin made 37 saves in a 4-1 win over the Predators on Saturday.
It was a sweet bounce back after his last start on Dec. 3 where he allowed five goals to the Jets. Khudobin is an elite back-up. In his last eight starts (dating back to Oct. 21), he has gone 5-2-1 and delivered single-game save percentages of .941 or better six times. Yes, you read that right. It's hard to go wrong with Khudobin when he's in the blue paint.
