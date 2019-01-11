Stars' Anton Khudobin: Ends hot streak
Khudobin allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Thursday.
This finishes a nice little run for Khudobin, where he went 2-1-0 with a .974 save percentage in four games. Still, owners have to be pleased overall with Khudobin numbers if they are using him in a streaming capacity this season. He is only 8-8-2 but owns a .923 save percentage and a 2.49 GAA in 2018-19.
