Khudobin gave up three goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 on Saturday.

The Avalanche's top line combined for three goals and six points in the contest, but Khudobin and the Stars were able to nullify that burst of offense. Khudobin is riding a four-game winning streak dating back to Game 4 of the first round versus the Flames. He's given up 11 goals on 141 shots in that span, a .922 save percentage. As long as Ben Bishop (undisclosed) is out, Khudobin will be the main man in goal for the Stars.