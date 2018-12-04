Stars' Anton Khudobin: Excellent outing versus Oilers
Khudobin steered away 28 of 29 shots in Monday's win over the Oilers.
Although Ben Bishop has recovered from a lower-body injury, coach Jim Montgomery opted to rest him and give Khudobin another start. Khudobin rewarded that choice with with superb play that stymied the Oilers, who won three straight before this contest but were without Connor McDavid (illness). Khudobin will likely return to spot start duties.
