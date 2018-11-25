Stars' Anton Khudobin: Excels in back-to-back situation
Khudobin allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.
Considering he also played Friday night, owners, who were likely forced to start Khudobin Saturday just as the Stars were, will take it. He picked up the win Friday night despite yielding four goals, so perhaps it was fitting the opposite happened Saturday. He posted a healthy .917 save percentage and took a loss. Regardless, with Ben Bishop dealing with a lower-body injury, Khudobin appears to be Dallas' starter in net for the foreseeable future.
