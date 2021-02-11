Khudobin was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports, indicating he will get the starting nod against Carolina.

Khudobin will be back between the pipes for the Stars after watching from the sidelines for the previous two contests. Despite a pair of decent performances by backup Jake Oettinger, in which he posted a combined 1.92 GAA and .938 save percentage, Khudobin was always going to retake his spot as the No. 1 option. Still, the youngster could steal some starts away from Khudobin down the stretch, at least until Ben Bishop (knee) is cleared to return.