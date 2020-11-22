Khudobin (arm) is on track to be ready for training camp, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

The NHL has yet to confirm when the season or training camp will begin, but the current belief is that they're targeting mid-December for the start of camp. If that's the case, Khudobin should be ready to begin practicing after undergoing October surgery to fix a nerve issue in his right arm. Meanwhile, Ben Bishop (knee) is expected to be out until mid-March, so Khudobin should be the unequivocal No. 1 when the season commences.