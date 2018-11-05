Stars' Anton Khudobin: Expected to guard cage Monday

Khudobin is expected to start Monday's road contest in Boston, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has only played three times in 2018-19, posting a 2-1-0 record. On Monday, he'll look to help Dallas win its fourth straight game, going up against a Bruins team that sits 24th in the league, averaging 2.85 goals per game.