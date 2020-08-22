Khudobin will guard the cage during Saturday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin was solid during Dallas' first-round series win over the Flames, picking up three victories while posting a 2.52 GAA and .918 save percentage through five games. The 34-year-old netminder will, however, need to be far better in order to have a shot at picking up his fifth win of the postseason Saturday, as he'll be facing a Colorado club that just posted back-to-back seven-goal games en route to a 4-1 series win over the Coyotes in round one.