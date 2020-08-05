Khudobin will guard the cage during Wednesday's round-robin matchup with Colorado.

Ben Bishop (undisclosed) has been deemed unfit to play, which paved the way for Khudobin to make his first start of the postseason. The 34-year-old netminder was excellent during the regular season, compiling a 16-8-4 record while posting an impressive 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage in 30 appearances. He'll attempt to pick up his first win of the playoffs in a matchup with an Avalanche squad that just eked out a 2-1 win over the Blues in their first round-robin game Sunday.