Khudobin will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin was pretty solid in his last start Feb. 28 against the Kings, stopping 27 of 30 shots en route to a 4-3 win. The 32-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth consecutive victory in a favorable home matchup with a Chicago club that's 13-17-3 on the road this season.