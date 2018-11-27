Stars' Anton Khudobin: Facing Edmonton
Khudobin will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Oilers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin hasn't been great of late, posting a 1-2-0 record in his last three appearances while registering an ugly 4.89 GAA and .859 save percentage over that span. The 32-year-old backstop will look to get back on track and secure his fifth victory of the season in a road matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 3.22 goals per game at home this campaign, 18th in the NHL.
