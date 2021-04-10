Khudobin will defend the blue paint during Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Khudobin was razor sharp in his last start Thursday against the Blackhawks, stopping 38 of 39 shots en route to a 5-1 win. He'll attempt to secure his ninth victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Florida team that's lost two straight games.
