Khudobin will guard the home goal during Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin didn't have to do much in his last start Saturday versus Detroit, but he was still sharp when he needed to be, stopping 16 of 17 shots en route to a 2-1 overtime victory. The 34-year-old netminder will try to pick up his 12th win of the year in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's 15-7-3 on the road this season.