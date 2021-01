Khudobin will start between the pipes in Saturday's road clash with Carolina, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin has been fantastic early on this season, picking up three straight wins while posting a superb 0.99 GAA and .958 save percentage. The 34-year-old netminder will attempt to remain unbeaten in a tough road matchup with a Hurricanes club that's 3-1-0 this year.