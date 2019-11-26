Khudobin will protect the road cage in Tuesday's matchup against Chicago, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin gets the nod as the Stars play their second game in as many nights, as he just shut down the Blackhawks to one goal on 39 shots this past Saturday. The veteran netminder has been superb all month, though, as he's posted a 4-0-1 record and .950 save percentage over five November starts.