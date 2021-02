Khudobin will guard the road cage in Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

In Khudobin's last two starts, he has faced 94 shots, giving up two goals and posting a .979 save percentage. Nevertheless, this will be a tough test as Khudobin and the Stars will face off against the Lightning for the first time since the Stanley Cup final. The Lightning enter Saturday's game second in the league with 3.56 goals per game.