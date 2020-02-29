Stars' Anton Khudobin: Facing off against division rival
Khudobin was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating he'll start in Saturday's road contest against the Blues, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
This will be Khudobin's third start in the last four games, as the coaching staff is sticking with the hot hand. Khudobin is red-hot, too, as he's stopped 71 of the last 73 shots in wins against Carolina and Chicago. This will be a tough matchup, though, as the Blues are on a six-game win streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.