Khudobin was the first goalie off during morning skate, indicating he'll start in Saturday's road contest against the Blues, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

This will be Khudobin's third start in the last four games, as the coaching staff is sticking with the hot hand. Khudobin is red-hot, too, as he's stopped 71 of the last 73 shots in wins against Carolina and Chicago. This will be a tough matchup, though, as the Blues are on a six-game win streak.