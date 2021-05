Khudobin will be between the pipes Saturday against Nashville, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin's last start didn't go so well, as he was torched for five goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday. The Russian netminder will look to right the ship on the road against a Predators squad that's just two points ahead of Dallas and currently holding the final playoff spot in the Central Division, so it should be a tightly contested affair.