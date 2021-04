Khudobin will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus Nashville, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back overtime losses to the Panthers and Predators while posting a sub-par 3.33 GAA and .870 save percentage. He'll try to get back in the win column in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Predators squad that's won six straight games.