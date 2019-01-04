Stars' Anton Khudobin: Facing Washington
Khudobin will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Capitals, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin was unbeatable in his last start Dec. 27 against Nashville, stopping all 49 shots en route to a 2-0 victory and his first shutout of the campaign. The Russian netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his eighth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.53 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...