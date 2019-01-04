Khudobin will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Capitals, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin was unbeatable in his last start Dec. 27 against Nashville, stopping all 49 shots en route to a 2-0 victory and his first shutout of the campaign. The Russian netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his eighth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.53 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.