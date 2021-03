Khudobin gave up four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Khudobin got some help from a video review that overturned an Aaron Ekblad goal for offside, but Ekblad struck again with 10 seconds left in overtime. The loss was Khudobin's third straight -- he's 0-1-2 in that span. The 34-year-old goalie has a 6-9-3 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 18 games. Jake Oettinger will probably start Sunday's rematch with the Panthers.