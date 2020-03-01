Khudobin allowed three goals on 29 shots during Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to St. Louis.

Despite this loss, Khudobin ended the month of February with an impressive 5-0-2 record. He needs three more wins over the remainder of the regular season to equal his personal best mark of 19 victories. Expect Ben Bishop back in goal Tuesday versus Edmonton, but Khudobin certainly will see more starts down the road given how well he's played of late.