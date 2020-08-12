Khudobin turned aside 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

After starting the final two games of the seeding round robin for Dallas, Khudobin got the nod to begin the first round and while he didn't play badly, he couldn't come up with a big stop when the Stars needed one. The 33-year-old has a pedestrian .909 save percentage in his three playoff starts, and it's unclear whether he'll remain the starter over Ben Bishop for Game 2 on Thursday.