Stars' Anton Khudobin: Falls to Jets in OT
Khudobin turned aside 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.
The veteran netminder gave a solid effort on the afternoon but had little chance on Mark Scheifele's OT winner. Khudobin is 3-3-1 on the year with a strong 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage, making seven appearances so far to Ben Bishop's 12.
