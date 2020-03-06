Stars' Anton Khudobin: Falls to Predators
Khudobin allowed a pair of power-play goals in a 2-0 loss to Nashville on Thursday.
The loss is Khudobin's third defeat in a row and knocks the netminder's season record down to 16-8-4. The two prior losses came in overtime. Dallas will get another crack at Nashville on Saturday, but Ben Bishop figures to start in that game, not Khudobin.
