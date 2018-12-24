Stars' Anton Khudobin: Falls to visiting Islanders
Khudobin allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Sunday. The third goal was an empty-netter.
This was a tough loss for the Stars' backup netminder, who had a 1-0 lead until just over six minutes remaining in the second period when Casey Cizikas potted an unassisted, even-strength goal to tie the game. Owners making use of Khudobin's services this year have been mostly let down by a 6-7-2 record with a career-worst 2.81 GAA and pedestrian .912 save percentage.
