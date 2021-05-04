Khudobin surrendered four goals on 15 shots to the Panthers before being replaced by Jake Oettinger in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss.

Khudobin, who didn't factor into the decision, endured a rough first period consisting of three goals allowed and Stars coach Rick Bowness had enough when Gustav Forsling beat Dobby 45 seconds into the second frame. All of the damage against Khudobin transpired at even strength in what was ostensibly his worst performance of the season.