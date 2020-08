Khudobin gave up four goals on 40 shots Wednesday in a 4-0 round-robin loss to Colorado.

The Stars were thoroughly outplayed from the drop of the puck and Khudobin bore the brunt of it. He drew the starting assignment after Game 1 starter Ben Bishop (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play. Khudobin, 34, posted a .930 save percentage in 30 regular-season games and may be called upon once again Sunday depending on Bishop's status.