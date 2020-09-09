Khudobin stopped 24 of 27 shots Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to Vegas in Game 2.
Vegas was unable to solve Khudobin in Game 1, a 1-0 Dallas victory, but managed to put three pucks past him from the faceoff dots and below Tuesday. Khudobin didn't have much of a chance on either the first or third goals, but he did appear to have a clean look at William Karlsson's power-play wrister that beat him five-hole in the second period. Khudobin has been a largely steady presence throughout the presence, posting a 2.82 GAA and .912 save percentage. Expect to see him back between the pipes in Game 3 on Thursday.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Between pipes in Game 2•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Earns first career playoff shutout•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets Game 1 start•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Racks up 40 stops in Game 7•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: In goal for Game 7•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Allows three goals in loss•