Khudobin stopped 24 of 27 shots Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to Vegas in Game 2.

Vegas was unable to solve Khudobin in Game 1, a 1-0 Dallas victory, but managed to put three pucks past him from the faceoff dots and below Tuesday. Khudobin didn't have much of a chance on either the first or third goals, but he did appear to have a clean look at William Karlsson's power-play wrister that beat him five-hole in the second period. Khudobin has been a largely steady presence throughout the presence, posting a 2.82 GAA and .912 save percentage. Expect to see him back between the pipes in Game 3 on Thursday.