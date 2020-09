Khudobin stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

After a quiet first two periods, the Lightning poured pucks on goal over the last 20 minutes. Khudobin denied all 22 of them in the third period to preserve the lead and stake the Stars to a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Russian goalie was also critical in helping kill off three penalties. Expect Khudobin to get the nod again prior to Monday's Game 2.