Khudobin gave up three goals on 41 shots in a 7-3 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Khudobin surrendered all three goals in the first 6:34 of the first period. The Stars then went on an unprecedented rally with seven unanswered tallies to support their 34-year-old netminder. Slow start aside, Khudobin has now won three straight contests. If Ben Bishop (undisclosed) remains sidelined at the start of the second round, Khudobin figures to see virtually all of the playing time in goal.