Khudobin was the first goalie to exit the ice Tuesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home against Detroit.

It's been a fantastic start to the season for Khudobin, as he is sporting a 1.00 GAA and .961 save percentage in a pair of wins. The netminder will look to carry his winning streak through versus a Red Wings squad that is scoring a mere 2.00 goals per game to start the year, third lowest in the league.