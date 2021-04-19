Khudobin was the first goalie off the ice for Dallas in Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll get the start for Monday's tilt against the Red Wings, Bruce LeVine of Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin has suffered only one regulation defeat in his last 10 starts, but he's also won only four times in that stretch, as Dallas has found itself on the losing end of quite a few games that stretched past regulation time this season. The aforementioned 10-game stretch started with a March 20 shutout victory over Detroit, and Khudobin will have his sights set on another such outing against a low-octane offense that's tied with Anaheim for worst in the league at 2.22 goals per game.