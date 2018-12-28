Khudobin made 49 saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Thursday night.

It was his first shutout of the season and first win since Dec. 3. Khudobin stymied the Preds' best, including P.K. Subban, who returned to action following an extended absence due to injury. The team still belongs to Ben Bishop, but he's injury prone. It's always good to link the two together.