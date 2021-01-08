The NHL announced Friday that six Dallas players and two staff members have recently tested positive for COVID-19, which means Khudobin (not injury related) won't get a start in goal until Jan. 19 at the earliest.

Khudobin wasn't able to participate in the first five days of training camp due to an immigration issue, and the Stars' recent breakout will only complicate matters for the 34-year-old Russian, who is set to open the season as Dallas' No. 1 netminder with Ben Bishop (knee) sidelined. This situation is still developing, so at this point there's no guarantee that Khudobin or the Stars will be cleared to take the ice Jan. 19 against Tampa Bay.