Khudobin was pulled during the second period of Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to the Penguins.

After giving up five goals on just 16 shots, Khudobin was given the hook with Landon Bow called upon in relief. With Wednesday's loss, the 32-year-old Khudobin has now dropped three in a row. The Stars have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus the Senators and Avalanche respectively, so fantasy owners should expect the Russian to see action in one of them with Ben Bishop (lower body) sidelined.

