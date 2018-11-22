Khudobin was pulled during the second period of Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to the Penguins.

After giving up five goals on just 16 shots, Khudobin was given the hook with Landon Bow called upon in relief. With Wednesday's loss, the 32-year-old Khudobin has now dropped three in a row. The Stars have a back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus the Senators and Avalanche respectively, so fantasy owners should expect the Russian to see action in one of them with Ben Bishop (lower body) sidelined.