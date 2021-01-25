Khudobin made 15 saves in a 3-2 victory over the Predators on Sunday. He also picked up a power-play assist.

Khudobin has become of the belle of the ball in COVID times. He carried his team to the Cup final last season and is 2-0 with a shutout in the Stars' first two games this year. Khudobin may be hard to pry out of the blue paint by the time Ben Bishop comes back.