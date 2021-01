Khudobin will defend the road goal in Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Khudobin was yanked early in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes after letting up four goals on 16 shots. Jake Oettinger was perfect the rest of the way, but Khudobin will get a chance to right the ship. Prior to Saturday's dud, the 34-year-old was fantastic, sporting a .958 save percentage and a 3-0-0 record through his first three starts of the year.