Khudobin will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

After posting a 21-save shutout against the Red Wings on Saturday, Khudobin will make another start Sunday. The 34-year-old has been up and down this year, but he's ultimately recorded a .912 save percentage through 15 games. Khudobin gets another favorable matchup, as the Preds rank 28th this year with 2.29 goals per game.