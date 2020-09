Khudobin will guard the cage for Sunday's Game 1 showdown with Vegas, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Despite standing tall with 40 saves in Game 7 against Colorado, Khudobin struggled last series; he recorded a .899 save percentage and 3.42 GAA in six starts and one relief appearance. He'll be up against another dangerous offense that will surely put him to the test right out of the gate.