Khudobin stopped 12 of 16 shots before being replaced by Jake Oettinger midway through the second period during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The veteran could hardly be faulted for any of the goals -- the first came via a defensive breakdown on his doorstep, and the other three on Carolina power plays -- but coach Rick Bowness still pulled Khudobin to try and wake his squad up. It's the netminder's first loss of the season, and he still boasts a .920 save percentage through four starts. Even so, after his perfect performance in relief, Oettinger will likely be between the pipes Sunday in the rematch.