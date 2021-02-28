Khubodin allowed five goals on 17 shots and was pulled 1:07 into the third period of Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Lightning.

Dallas has never found its stride this season and sits dead last in the Central. Khudobin has been a difference maker most nights, but he had no chance Saturday. If his mates can full their game together, Khudobin's value will rise quickly, so keep the faith. This team is better than their record shows.