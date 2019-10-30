Stars' Anton Khudobin: Gets nod against Colorado
Khudobin will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin has played well in his last two appearances, picking up back-to-back wins over the Senators and Wild while posting an impressive 1.20 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 33-year-old will netminder look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a banged-up Colorado club that will be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Colin Wilson (undisclosed).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.