Khudobin will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin has played well in his last two appearances, picking up back-to-back wins over the Senators and Wild while posting an impressive 1.20 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 33-year-old will netminder look to stay sharp in a road matchup with a banged-up Colorado club that will be without Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Colin Wilson (undisclosed).