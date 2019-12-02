Play

Khudobin will start Tuesday's game against the Jets, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Khudobin has delivered when called upon this season, with a 6-4-1 record, 2.14 GAA and .931 save percentage. A Jets team that's scoring only 2.78 goals per game is unlikely to get many pucks past Khudobin in this one.

