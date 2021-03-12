Khudobin yielded four goals on only eight shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Khudobin didn't face much traffic, but the Blackhawks were efficient with their limited chances. Jake Oettinger replaced Khudobin to start the third period, and the Stars tried to rally but came up short. Khudobin dropped to 5-8-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 14 games. He's lost five of his last seven starts -- the Russian netminder could lose more playing time to Oettinger if he doesn't show more consistency. The two goalies will likely split a two-game series in Columbus on Saturday and Sunday.