Khudobin will be between the pipes at home versus Columbus on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Khudobin has registered just one win in his last eight appearances, as he posted a 1-6-1 record and 3.21 GAA over that stretch. In his lone matchup with the Blue Jackets this season, the 34-year-old netminder conceded four goals on 25 shots in a losing effort. If Khudobin continues to struggle, the Stars could start to give Jake Oettinger an increased share of the workload.